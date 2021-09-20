Vital Statistics: September 10 to September 16, 2021

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 10-16
>> Jacob Benjamin Adler and Hannah Rae Kerner
>> Aaron Reed Barlow and Meili Cathleen Novak
>> Dana Midori Morioka Black and David Fisk Comfort
>> Randy Joseph Blackburn and Theresa Anne Marino
>> Easton Aaron Bonertz and Crystal Rose Dominguez
>> Joshua Paul Bouffard and Bianca Rose Carbone
>> Matthew Brooks Burton and Haya Hazim Abuhmaidan
>> Shauna Marie Cabel and Travis Chris Rellanos Pantohan
>> Brandie Kapuaaloha-akua Cazimero and Matthew James Ornellas
>> Aileen Alondra Diaz and Daniel Mark Sandoval
>> Sandra Valino Doyle and Joseph Vincent Stock
>> Cameron Louis Fageol and Kayla Marie Starnes
>> Melissa Flores and Jose Luis Vazquez
>> Chel-C Taelor Ford and James Richard Stark
>> Clive Mark Mazon Francia and Keyli Ashley Lane
>> Brent Pressley Gates and Cynthia Keilbach Anderson
>> Eric Wade Harmon and Natacha Brooke Frazier
>> Amey Michelle Harwell and Lynn Romero Cooks
>> Shalane Lynne Hawkes and Roberto Antonio Mendoza
>> Stephanie Michelle Higgs and William Anthony Terry
>> Shawn Kahele Huddy and Jamie-Lyn Kuuleialohapo‘inaole Miller
>> Roxanne Kaleihinulani Joseph and Lewis Adonis Orr
>> Jason Rashad King and Crystal Joy Virginia Northcross
>> Corina Alicia Lee and Griffin Edward Frost
>> Charles Henry Liggeons III and Lynesia Ann Steward
>> Andre Roger Marseille and Ligeia Javon Hill
>> Brandie Mae McFadden and Michael Patrick Miller
>> Ian James Morrison and Ai Hasegawa
>> Randy Sani Muasau and Tiamahana Sienna-Mae Kuuipo Kamai
>> Ernalinda Viniegas Myers and Kyle Dean Farmer
>> Timothy Joseph Norcom and Kara Lee Felling
>> Stacey Anne Noriega and Jeffrey David Stoker
>> Brian Nicholas Onorato and Stephanie Lillian Doktycz
>> Corey Richard Orabona and Darina Freislebenova
>> Lucia Lizeth Paz and Kit Rene Mohr
>> Juan Raphael Pecina II and Kelly Lee Gibson
>> Steven Thomas Ritter and Florgelyn Tacad Dolores
>> Ben Hur Pascual Rumbaoa and Gladys Charisma Pascua Ines
>> Jessica Caprice Simmons and Ricky Eugene Inman Jr.
>> Cristian Derah Nelse West and Lutece Jordin Nancarrow
>> Tracy Lee White and Emma Renee Piehl
>> Ceemya Daquasha Williams and Kindam Preethi Chamil Egodage
>> Ryan William Wolfe and Ashley Nicole Vernell
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 10-16
>> Jonah Haweokahiaakala Arasato
>> Khaylani Lucille Arney
>> Arwa Mirza Baig
>> Ayla Noelani Barrios
>> Mael Lenny Becerril
>> Jayden Blade Beckman
>> Opal Antoinette Bond
>> Kayla Sierra Botzenhardt
>> Jaelah Eugenio Butay
>> Summer Olivia Calvert
>> Lucas Orion Camba
>> Maxen Rolf Harnisch Capitulo
>> Kilihune Abigail Leiona Castaneda
>> Chaos Kekukuna‘aomalu‘oloku Ching
>> Noa Akimitsu Chinn
>> Kainoa Aiono Michael Conradi
>> Hazel Maxwell Creps
>> Traymimson Miochy Ernist
>> Crew William Gahry
>> Meerahfaith Valdez Ganal
>> Kaenan Lux Keolapono Gauthe-Kalama
>> Cheyenne-Adelyn Gabriel Guieb
>> Katherine Ann Harley
>> Sovereign Saiolo Fa’ane’e Hill-Kakiva
>> James Moxie Kleiber
>> Bradley Richard Knaff
>> Jayde Charmaine Ladnier
>> Leo Wei Hong Lau
>> Timothy James LaWall
>> Azrael Clark Leano
>> Lucas Takeru Leong
>> Hazell Oceanne Marie Limon
>> Julien Frank Nguyen Longballa
>> Mila Vee Magusara
>> Azure Ricardo Ancheta Malabanan
>> Moon Marie Manson
>> Taunu’uga Mahina Joyce Laronal Mapu
>> Freya Jeanne McEachin
>> Sterling Joseph McEachin
>> Lucas Gene Bonilla Nacapuy
>> Todd Wyldercree Noland
>> Layla-Jay Keala O’Reilly
>> Jameson Jennin Oller
>> Brylle Marcos Ortega
>> Jadyn Nerissa Valenciano Parinas
>> Palmer Ruth Pozonsky
>> Ava-Kamuela J. Rainer
>> Eva-Kaniela J. Rainer
>> Adalynn Lee Ramirez
>> Manolo Cristiano Rodriguez
>> Kamaehu Titan Ronquillio-Rego
>> Paxton Keahi O Ka‘ala Rosa
>> Daphne Emi Rowland
>> Michael Harry Ryan
>> Kendall Marie Samole
>> Atlas J. Schriever
>> Vairani Kekauilanikaaiikawaha Ashley-Venice Smith
>> Broderick Lamar St.Thomas
>> Evelyn Rose Stuart
>> Robyn Aoi Keaolani Sudo Privett
>> Talitha Hope Takeda
>> Amani Malie Ku‘ulahulali Tengan-Calairo
>> Taimanarii Kintaro Teriitua
>> Aiko Akela Tobosa-Lima
>> Alexander Fox Tocco
>> Zaylee Ku‘uhokukapuoke‘alohi Vierra
>> Youyou Wang
>> Amari Ewa Waples
>> Rascal Micah Samuel Webb
>> Maya-Evangeline Ho‘omanawanui Wilhelm
>> Grayson Kano‘eau Alaka‘i O Nakoa Windham
>> Brees Kahokupaoupuuwaiehoomaluamalie Danny Ariasa-Ligsay Yahiku
>> Atticus Reuel Young
>> Horizon Cree Ka Pali Ku‘i Ka‘ala Mai Ka Lani Ah Kung Young
