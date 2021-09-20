Vital Statistics: September 10 to September 16, 2021

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 10-16

>> Jacob Benjamin Adler and Hannah Rae Kerner

>> Aaron Reed Barlow and Meili Cathleen Novak

>> Dana Midori Morioka Black and David Fisk Comfort

>> Randy Joseph Blackburn and Theresa Anne Marino

>> Easton Aaron Bonertz and Crystal Rose Dominguez

>> Joshua Paul Bouffard and Bianca Rose Carbone

>> Matthew Brooks Burton and Haya Hazim Abuhmaidan

>> Shauna Marie Cabel and Travis Chris Rellanos Pantohan

>> Brandie Kapuaaloha-akua Cazimero and Matthew James Ornellas

>> Aileen Alondra Diaz and Daniel Mark Sandoval

>> Sandra Valino Doyle and Joseph Vincent Stock

>> Cameron Louis Fageol and Kayla Marie Starnes

>> Melissa Flores and Jose Luis Vazquez

>> Chel-C Taelor Ford and James Richard Stark

>> Clive Mark Mazon Francia and Keyli Ashley Lane

>> Brent Pressley Gates and Cynthia Keilbach Anderson

>> Eric Wade Harmon and Natacha Brooke Frazier

>> Amey Michelle Harwell and Lynn Romero Cooks

>> Shalane Lynne Hawkes and Roberto Antonio Mendoza

>> Stephanie Michelle Higgs and William Anthony Terry

>> Shawn Kahele Huddy and Jamie-Lyn Kuuleialohapo‘inaole Miller

>> Roxanne Kaleihinulani Joseph and Lewis Adonis Orr

>> Jason Rashad King and Crystal Joy Virginia Northcross

>> Corina Alicia Lee and Griffin Edward Frost

>> Charles Henry Liggeons III and Lynesia Ann Steward

>> Andre Roger Marseille and Ligeia Javon Hill

>> Brandie Mae McFadden and Michael Patrick Miller

>> Ian James Morrison and Ai Hasegawa

>> Randy Sani Muasau and Tiamahana Sienna-Mae Kuuipo Kamai

>> Ernalinda Viniegas Myers and Kyle Dean Farmer

>> Timothy Joseph Norcom and Kara Lee Felling

>> Stacey Anne Noriega and Jeffrey David Stoker

>> Brian Nicholas Onorato and Stephanie Lillian Doktycz

>> Corey Richard Orabona and Darina Freislebenova

>> Lucia Lizeth Paz and Kit Rene Mohr

>> Juan Raphael Pecina II and Kelly Lee Gibson

>> Steven Thomas Ritter and Florgelyn Tacad Dolores

>> Ben Hur Pascual Rumbaoa and Gladys Charisma Pascua Ines

>> Jessica Caprice Simmons and Ricky Eugene Inman Jr.

>> Cristian Derah Nelse West and Lutece Jordin Nancarrow

>> Tracy Lee White and Emma Renee Piehl

>> Ceemya Daquasha Williams and Kindam Preethi Chamil Egodage

>> Ryan William Wolfe and Ashley Nicole Vernell

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 10-16

>> Jonah Haweokahiaakala Arasato

>> Khaylani Lucille Arney

>> Arwa Mirza Baig

>> Ayla Noelani Barrios

>> Mael Lenny Becerril

>> Jayden Blade Beckman

>> Opal Antoinette Bond

>> Kayla Sierra Botzenhardt

>> Jaelah Eugenio Butay

>> Summer Olivia Calvert

>> Lucas Orion Camba

>> Maxen Rolf Harnisch Capitulo

>> Kilihune Abigail Leiona Castaneda

>> Chaos Kekukuna‘aomalu‘oloku Ching

>> Noa Akimitsu Chinn

>> Kainoa Aiono Michael Conradi

>> Hazel Maxwell Creps

>> Traymimson Miochy Ernist

>> Crew William Gahry

>> Meerahfaith Valdez Ganal

>> Kaenan Lux Keolapono Gauthe-Kalama

>> Cheyenne-Adelyn Gabriel Guieb

>> Katherine Ann Harley

>> Sovereign Saiolo Fa’ane’e Hill-Kakiva

>> James Moxie Kleiber

>> Bradley Richard Knaff

>> Jayde Charmaine Ladnier

>> Leo Wei Hong Lau

>> Timothy James LaWall

>> Azrael Clark Leano

>> Lucas Takeru Leong

>> Hazell Oceanne Marie Limon

>> Julien Frank Nguyen Longballa

>> Mila Vee Magusara

>> Azure Ricardo Ancheta Malabanan

>> Moon Marie Manson

>> Taunu’uga Mahina Joyce Laronal Mapu

>> Freya Jeanne McEachin

>> Sterling Joseph McEachin

>> Lucas Gene Bonilla Nacapuy

>> Todd Wyldercree Noland

>> Layla-Jay Keala O’Reilly

>> Jameson Jennin Oller

>> Brylle Marcos Ortega

>> Jadyn Nerissa Valenciano Parinas

>> Palmer Ruth Pozonsky

>> Ava-Kamuela J. Rainer

>> Eva-Kaniela J. Rainer

>> Adalynn Lee Ramirez

>> Manolo Cristiano Rodriguez

>> Kamaehu Titan Ronquillio-Rego

>> Paxton Keahi O Ka‘ala Rosa

>> Daphne Emi Rowland

>> Michael Harry Ryan

>> Kendall Marie Samole

>> Atlas J. Schriever

>> Vairani Kekauilanikaaiikawaha Ashley-Venice Smith

>> Broderick Lamar St.Thomas

>> Evelyn Rose Stuart

>> Robyn Aoi Keaolani Sudo Privett

>> Talitha Hope Takeda

>> Amani Malie Ku‘ulahulali Tengan-Calairo

>> Taimanarii Kintaro Teriitua

>> Aiko Akela Tobosa-Lima

>> Alexander Fox Tocco

>> Zaylee Ku‘uhokukapuoke‘alohi Vierra

>> Youyou Wang

>> Amari Ewa Waples

>> Rascal Micah Samuel Webb

>> Maya-Evangeline Ho‘omanawanui Wilhelm

>> Grayson Kano‘eau Alaka‘i O Nakoa Windham

>> Brees Kahokupaoupuuwaiehoomaluamalie Danny Ariasa-Ligsay Yahiku

>> Atticus Reuel Young

>> Horizon Cree Ka Pali Ku‘i Ka‘ala Mai Ka Lani Ah Kung Young