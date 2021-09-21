comscore Brown water advisories in effect for Waimea Bay and Laniakea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Brown water advisories in effect for Waimea Bay and Laniakea

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  Brown water flowed into Waimea Bay as people continued to visit the beach park.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / JANUARY 2020

    Brown water flowed into Waimea Bay as people continued to visit the beach park.

Brown water advisories are in effect today for Waimea Bay and Laniakea on Oahu’s North Shore due to runoff and debris from streams entering coastal waters.

The state Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch advised the public to stay out of floodwaters and stormwater runoff due to the possible presence of pesticides and other toxic chemicals, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens and associated flood debris.

