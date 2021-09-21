COVID-19 testing site to open at Waikiki Shell

On Wednesday a walk-up COVID-19 testing site will open at the Waikiki Shell.

The City and County of Honolulu and health care company Nomi Health will launch the testing site, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday. Next week the site will be open for testing from Monday to Friday. The tests will be free.

“Last week, we completed nearly 3,500 COVID-19 drive-through tests at the Blaisdell Arena and look forward to brisk drive-through traffic at the site,” said Mark Newman, co-founder and CEO of Nomi Health, in a statement. “We recently opened our Hilo testing site at Waiakea Center on the Big Island and have plans for a total of seven testing sites on Oahu by Oct. 1.”

Patients will need to register online to book appointments. They will receive a QR code, which they will need to bring along with a valid ID.

Along with a general public line, Nomi Health will introduce a Kupuna Line for those 60 years old and older an a Healthcare Workers Line for testing. Patients can choose between the Binax Now or CareStart rapid antigen test, which produces results in one hour, or a PCR nasal swab that will produce results within 24-48 hours. Test results will be sent to patients via text message.

Nomi Health is coordinating testing and vaccination efforts across the country and is conducting testing on Oahu at Brigham Young University Hawaii and the Polynesian Cultural Center, the Blaisdell Arena and the Waikiki Shell. It is also testing at Waiakea Center in Hilo.