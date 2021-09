Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Soft, chewy, chocolate chip cookies have always been my weakness. Since the pandemic, more dessert businesses have popped up around the island. If you want to be one smart cookie, check out the delicious options below.

Super chunky

Sterling and Halia Moe had the idea to start Chunky & Co. during their food and beverage class at Bringham Young University-Hawaii. After two years of trying different recipes, the husband-and-wife team came up with their signature Chunky OG cookie.

“Our milk and dark chocolate combo with sea salt sets us apart,” says Halia. Chunky & Co. has pop-ups on Fridays in Laie ($10 for a box). You can also find these ginormous cookies at Pounders Restaurant (55-370 Kamehameha Hwy.). Follow the biz on Instagram (@chunky_co) for updates and to preorder.

A true gem

According to owner Gemma Alcalde, her business — Cookie Box of Gems — started by accident. One day, she baked cookies for her daughter, who posted a photo of them on Instagram, and the inquiries starting piling in. Alcalde now creates party favors and gift boxes, and offers event catering. Popular flavors include s’mores, rocky road and ube.

You can find these cookies at Heeia Pier general store (46-499 Kamehameha Hwy.).

To learn more, check out cookieboxofgems.com or its Instagram (@cookieboxofgems).

Out of the box

Decadent delights from local biz Boxed Up Hawaii can now be preordered online via boxeduphawaii.com. Cookies are $5 each, and popular flavors include ube cookies and cream, s’mores, Reese’s PB Cup (my favorite), Fruity Pebbles and more. Keep your eyes peeled for upcoming flavors like pumpkin cream cheese and Niu x Kulolo, which features a coconut base stuffed with Lima Lalos local fave kulolo.

You can find Boxed Up Hawaii at local fairs and meet-ups, and soon, the biz will be at the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet on Sundays. Drool over these cookies on Instagram (@boxeduphawaii) or email boxeduphawaii@gmail.com.

