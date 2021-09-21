For the ‘gram’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dishes that are aesthetically pleasing — and taste as good as they look — are all the rage right now. Here are some sweet and savory options whose “wow” factor will have you taking photos to post on social media before you dig in.

Eating House 1849 By Roy Yamaguchi

“Ooo-oui” is right.

Currently a September special (Wednesdays only) at Eating House 1849 by Roy Yamaguchi, the Ooo-Oui Yamaguchi burger ($28) is a larger-than-life creation that boasts a Makaweli beef and wild boar patty, unagi, onion ring and sunny-side egg served with short rib poutine fries. It was inspired by the restaurant’s popular surf-and-turf entrée.

If you’re looking for another umami, droolworthy dish, the lobster black truffle ramen ($39) is also currently featured Wednesdays-Sundays.

Eating House 1849 by Roy Yamaguchi

International Market Place

2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 322, Honolulu

808-924-1849

royyamaguchi.com/eatinghouse1849-waikiki

Instagram: @eatinghouse1849

Bogart’s Café

This popular brunch spot recently launched a new Maine lobster roll ($29). This sandwich, which features 4.8-5 ounces of Maine lobster, is available every day from open to close. Yes, that means if you’re craving a lobster roll at 7 a.m., you can get it.

The roll is served “naked” — simply doused with butter, with no mayonnaise, garlic aioli or other toppings — in a King’s Hawaiian sweet bun. It features meaty chunks of lobster claw and knuckle that comes directly from the East Coast. Bogart’s started serving the lobster roll on Sept. 6, and it’s been extremely popular among customers since then.

Bogart’s Café

3045 Monsarrat Ave. Ste. 3, Honolulu

808-739-0999

bogartscafe.com

Instagram: @Bogartscafe

Lady M Cakes

Located inside Waikiki Tea, Lady M crepe cakes feature 20 paper-thin, hand-made crepes with 19 layers of pastry cream. These French-inspired treats are less sweet than traditional American desserts and come in flavors like passion fruit and crème brûlée, which is the signature flavor. Previous cake flavors included tiramisu, caramel popcorn, Earl Grey, strawberry and blueberry cream cheese.

The signature crème brûlée crepe cake features a delicate, caramelized top with 19 layers of vanilla pastry cream. Meanwhile, the popular green tea cake boasts 22 paper-thin handmade crepes with 21 layers of matcha-infused pastry cream and comes dusted with matcha powder. Cakes cost $9.50 per slice or $95 for a 9-inch cake.

Lady M (inside Waikiki Tea House)

234 Beach Walk, Waikiki

808-886-6000

Instagram: @ladym.waikikitea

Fig & Ginger Honolulu

Online-based biz Fig & Ginger Honolulu is known for its chef-crafted grazing boards. Earlier this year, the company expanded its selection of smaller assortments to include grazing cones ($12) and blooms pots ($12). Pots of charcuterie “blooms” feature a chef’s selection of a cheese, meat, fresh and dried fruit, and crackers. Pot-style crudites — which include fresh, raw, seasonal vegetables — are also available.

Visit fghonolulu.menu to see the complete charcuterie variety.