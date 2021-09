Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lotus roots are among those naturally photogenic ingredients — snow white and lacy when cut crosswise into slices. Find them in most Asian grocery stores.

Show them off in a refreshing pickled dish. These are quick pickles, taking just a day to come turn tart and spritely, while keeping their crunch.

They’re made distinctive by their sesame flavor. If you’re a fan of sesame, feel free to increase the amount of sesame oil.

Pickled Sesame Lotus Root

Ingredients:

• 1/2 pound lotus root, peeled and thinly sliced

Ingredients for dressing:

• 3/4 cup water

• 1/2 cup rice vinegar

• 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, or more to taste

• 3 tablespoons sugar

• 3/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 chile dried pepper, sliced

Directions:

Bring a small pot of water to boil. Add lotus root slices and blanch 3-5 minutes. Drain. Place in glass container.

Combine dressing ingredients, stirring to dissolve sugar; pour over lotus root. Cover and refrigerate 1 day before eating.

Serves 4 as a side dish.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including more sesame oil to taste): 90 calories, 0.5 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 450 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 1 g protein.

Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.