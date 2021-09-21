Succulent sliders and more

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hi Sliders owner-operator Dustin Pokrass shares that he’s been in the food service industry all his life, so “sliding” into his current role of running a truck serving tasty eats at Mililani Shopping Center was a natural progression.

“I started in fast food in high school as a line cook and worked my way through as a cook, food runner, server, bartender, manager — you name it, I’ve done it in the food service world since I was 16 years old,” he says.

Originally from Texas, Pokrass moved to Hawaii seven years ago. He previously owned brick-and-mortar restaurants, including Stormy’s in Haleiwa. When that closed during the pandemic, Pokrass focused on opening his food truck, fulfilling a longtime wish to serve sliders.

“I pivoted to the food truck because we would be able to continue to serve the community,” he explains.

Hi Sliders is located at Mililani Shopping Center (open 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily) and Pokrass is partnering with Paradise Ciders Brewing Co. to build a bar and restaurant together there, slated to open early next year. Patrons will be able to order their beverages with Hi Sliders eats in a taproom and patio environment.

Pokrass describes his cuisine as hands-down comfort food.

“In tough times, we all need a little comfort,” he notes. “We created a menu with so many great options, it’s hard to pick.”

A few of those favorites are the kalua pork tacos, kalua pork sliders and kalua pork pizza, which are very popular and range from $4.75 to $14.50.

Pokrass says everybody loves the bacon jam burger sliders, which is two house-made bacon jam sliders, Swiss cheese and Sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with fries ($10.25). Sticky Fries — a double order of fries topped with queso blanco, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, and jalapeños with ranch dressing ($10.50) — are popular as well.

Pokrass also recommends patrons try the fried Twinkies ($5.50), dusted with powdered sugar and a caramel drizzle for dessert.

“We are grateful this food truck became an option here at Mililani Shopping Center,” Pokrass says. “Although we have fewer staff, our staff are from our previous brick-and-mortar restaurant.”

Hi Sliders

Mililani Shopping Center

95-221 Kipapa St., Mililani

Call: 808-253-1102

Instagram: @hisliders

How to pay: Cash or credit card, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay

How to order: Walk-up or curbside pick-up; Quick Cuisine online ordering and delivery