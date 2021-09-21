comscore Succulent sliders and more | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

Succulent sliders and more

  • By Don Robbins
  • Today
  • Updated 2:39 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY HI SLIDERS

    Slide on by Kalua pork sliders ($10.25) with lots of shredded meat

  • PHOTO COURTESY HI SLIDERS

    Bacon jam burger sliders ($10.25)

  • PHOTO COURTESY HI SLIDERS

    Fried Twinkies ($5.50)

  • PHOTO COURTESY HI SLIDERS

    Owner-operator Dustin Pokrass showcases the food truck's menu.

  • PHOTO COURTESY HI SLIDERS

    Sticky fries ($10.50) topped with mozzarella, cheddar, bacon and jalapeños

Hi Sliders owner-operator Dustin Pokrass shares that he's been in the food service industry all his life, so “sliding” into his current role of running a truck serving tasty eats at Mililani Shopping Center was a natural progression. Read more

