These pancakes are flipping fantastic

Mucver (pronounced moosh-vair) are delicate, crisp zucchini pancakes popular in Turkey. They are crisp on the outside, tender within and subtly herbaceous. The trick to making the pancakes crisp and not soggy is to squeeze all the water out of the zucchini before mixing it with the other ingredients.

Zucchini Pancakes

Ingredients for pancakes:

• 3 medium zucchini (about 1 pound), shredded

• Salt

• Black pepper

• 3 large eggs, beaten

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 cup crumbled feta cheese

• 3 scallions, finely chopped

• 1/3 cup dill, finely chopped

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 4-6 tablespoons vegetable oil, more as needed

Ingredients for yogurt sauce:

• 2/3 cup plain yogurt

• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Place zucchini in a colander over a bowl, and mix with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Allow to drain for 5 minutes.

Transfer to a cloth kitchen towel, and squeeze to extract as much moisture as possible. Squeeze a second time; volume will shrink to about half the original.

In a large bowl, combine zucchini and eggs. Using a fork, mix well. Add flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, olive oil, feta, scallions, dill and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Mix well, add baking powder, and mix again.

Place a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil and heat until shimmering. Place heaping tablespoons of zucchini batter in pan several inches apart, allowing room to spread.

Flatten them with a spatula; pancakes should be about 3/8 of an inch thick and about 3 inches in diameter. Fry until golden on one side, then turn and fry again until golden on other side. Repeat once or twice, frying about 5-6 minutes total, so pancakes get quite crisp.

Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels, and keep warm in oven. Continue frying remaining batter, adding more oil to pan as needed. Serve hot.

For yogurt sauce: In a small bowl, combine yogurt, garlic and salt. Mix well, and serve on the side or on pancakes.

Total time: 30 minutes, makes 12 pancakes.