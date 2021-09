>> Coldwell Banker Realty has announced the hiring of Chelsea Leika Bauman . Bauman joins the firm’s Diamond Head-Kahala office as an independent agent. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Realty, Bauman owned a salon in Los Angeles that specialized in lash extensions.

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced the hiring of Chelsea Leika Bauman . Bauman joins the firm’s Diamond Head-Kahala office as an independent agent. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Realty, Bauman owned a salon in Los Angeles that specialized in lash extensions. Read more

×

Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy and our Terms of Service