Sears to complete exit of Hawaii department stores | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sears to complete exit of Hawaii department stores

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.

The last Sears department store in Hawaii is slated to disappear in November on Maui, completing a withdrawal that began gradually after the retailer’s 2018 bankruptcy. Read more

