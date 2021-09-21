Hawaii Grown Notebook: UCF’s Dillon Gabriel out with injury

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

FOOTBALL

>> Dillon Gabriel, Mililani ’19: The UCF junior quarterback suffered a broken clavicle on the final play of a 42-35 loss to Louisville on Friday when he picked up a loose ball and was hit hard. Gabriel finished 22-for-29 for 188 yards and three touchdowns with one pick and was sacked twice. He also ran for 18 yards and a touchdown and caught a 20-yard TD pass on a trick play. Gabriel, who is eligible for next year’s NFL Draft, has thrown for more than 8,000 yards and accounted for 79 touchdowns in 26 career games with the Knights.

>> Cameron Friel, Kailua ’21: UNLV started the true freshman at quarterback in a 48-3 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. Friel finished 8-for-13 for 67 yards and a pick and was sacked three times by the Cyclones, who are ranked No. 14.

>> Muelu Iosefa, Mililani ’20: The Cal inside linebacker made a career-high nine tackles with one tackle for loss in a 42-30 win over Sacramento State on Saturday.

>> McKenzie Milton, Mililani ’16: The Florida State quarterback finished 10-for-16 for 119 yards and two interceptions and also lost two fumbles in a 35-14 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday.

>> Kana’i Mauga, Waianae ’18: The USC senior linebacker made four tackles with two tackles for loss and a sack in a 45-14 win over Washington State on Saturday.

>> Jayden de Laura, Saint Louis ’20: The Washington State freshman quarterback finished 10-for-19 for 117 yards and threw touchdown passes on two of the Cougars’ first three drives before WSU gave up 45 unanswered points in the loss.

>> Kekaula Kaniho, Kahuku ’17: The Boise State senior safety made seven solo tackles with two tackles for loss in a 21-20 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

>> Tim Horn, Punahou ’19: The Washington sophomore placekicker, who has handled kickoffs since his freshman year for the Huskies, converted his first three extra-point attempts in his career in a 52-3 win over Arkansas State on Saturday.

>> Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Kapolei ’17: The Notre Dame senior defensive lineman made tackles with 1 1/2 tackles for loss and assisted on a sack in a 27-13 win over Purdue on Saturday.

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Dominic Gusman, Punahou ’20: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore forward scored a goal in the 49th minute to help the Pirates defeat Willamette (Ore.) 2-1 on Saturday in their Northwest Conference season opener. Gusman had an even better Sunday, recording a hat trick with an assist in a 6-1 victory over Linfield (Ore.). Gusman scored twice in a 6-minute period in the first half and added his third goal of the game, and fifth of the season, in the 68th minute. Two of his three goals were unassisted. He was rewarded Monday with the NWC men’s soccer offensive student-athlete of the week award.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Sheena Yoshioka, Punahou ’18: The St. John’s senior libero earned her first-ever all-tournament honor at the Western Kentucky Invitational on Sunday. Yoshioka tied for match-high honors with 10 digs in a sweep of Austin Peay in the tournament opener on Friday and came back hours later to tally a match-high 17 digs in a four-set win over Lipscomb. She had five digs in a loss to the host Hilltoppers in the tournament championship match but finished with one ace in all three matches.

>> Janne Kaniho, Kamehameha ’21: The San Jose State freshman stepped in at setter and had a match-high 42 assists, six digs, four aces, and two kills in three swings in a four-set loss to Northern Colorado on Sept. 9. She added 22 assists and eight digs a day later in a three-set loss to Colorado.

>> Halle Hetzler, Le Jardin ’19: The Pacific Lutheran junior libero Halle Hetzler was named the Northwest Conference women’s volleyball defensive student-athlete of the week on Monday after leading the Lutes to two wins over the weekend to start league play. Hetzler had 29 digs in a five-set win over Willamette (Ore.) on Friday before tallying 21 more digs in a four-set win over Lewis & Clark on Saturday. She also combined for 11 assists and five aces in the two victories.

>> Haylie Marumoto, Punahou ’21: The Davis & Elkins (W.Va.) freshman Haylie Marumoto had 10 digs and three assists in a five-set win over Mercyhurst on Saturday and tallied six more digs in a three-set loss to Edinboro later in the day.

