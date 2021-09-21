CALENDAR

TODAY

SOCCER

College men: Western Washington vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m., at Saint Louis field.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division I: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m.

ILH boys Division II: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls Division I: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls Division II: Damien at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.;

University at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls Division III: Assets vs. Island

Pacific, 5 p.m., at Hanalani; La Pietra at St.

Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

SOCCER

College men: Seattle Pacific at Hawaii

Hilo, 2:30 p.m., at UHH soccer field.