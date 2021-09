Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank held a blessing Monday morning to mark the opening of its new Mililani branch in the Mililani Shopping Center. Read more

As part of the opening and to celebrate a 39-year history in the community, First Hawaiian presented a check for $20,000 to YMCA Mililani West Oahu.

“This beautiful new branch here at Mililani Shopping Center reflects First Hawaiian’s continued commitment to this community and to our many loyal customers,“ First Hawaiian Chairman, President and CEO Bob Harrison said.

The 4,100-square-foot branch, just steps away from its previous location, features an open contemporary design. In addition to offering personal and business banking deposit and lending services, specialists are available by appointment for private consultation with customers to discuss personalized retirement planning, wealth management and residential mortgage needs.

The bank also will have a 24/7-access vestibule with two no-envelope deposit ATMs and a night depository for merchant customers.

The branch features low volatile organic compound paint, LED lighting with occupancy sensors, and several large ultraviolet-tinted glass windows, which provide ample natural light. The interior also features pendant lights designed by local artist Mark Chai.

Branch hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Kupuna hours will continue during the first hour of business.