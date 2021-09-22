Kokua Line: Are large events prohibited even if they have COVID-19 mitigation plans?

Question: I am confused by the mayor’s latest order. What if we already completed our mitigation plan?

Answer: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s Emergency Order 2021-13, which explains the county’s new Safe Oahu Response Plan, extends an existing prohibition on large events for another 28 days, through Oct. 19. “Large gatherings and events are prohibited. This includes all events that had previously submitted mitigation plans,” according to oneoahu.org, specifically the section at 808ne.ws/920post.

City spokesman Tim Sakahara confirmed that the website was accurate and that no exceptions were being offered, even if the event had a COVID-19 mitigation plan in place. So if your large event was scheduled to be held before Oct. 19, consider it canceled.

Business categories affected by the extended prohibition include structured static events, wedding event operators, social establishments, indoor events, outdoor events (I & II) and public competitions, according to the mayor’s proclamation, which you can read at 808ne.ws/2021-13.

Q: Is unemployment still making appointments? If yes, how do I do that? I hoped they would finally catch up on claims, but mine is still pending. Thank God I was able to go back to work for a while, but now I am laid off again.

A: Yes, claimants can reserve an appointment online, at labor.hawaii.gov/ui/appointments. The appointment itself will be conducted by telephone. Have your records at hand and your questions in mind when the appointment occurs, as each reservation is for only 20 minutes.

Q: Please list the Household Hazardous Waste we are supposed to drop off at one of those events rather than put in the rubbish. I looked online, but I couldn’t find the list you mentioned. I would like to cut it out and save it anyway, rather than looking it up over and over.

A: Along with pesticides and highly flammable substances such as gasoline or kerosene, Oahu residential customers should make an appointment to dispose of any of the following types of Household Hazardous Waste: acetone, arsenic, boric acid, chlordane, compact fluorescent lights (large quantities), diesel fluid, DDT, dieldrin, fertilizer (liquid), fluorescent tubes (large quantities), formaldehyde, gasoline, herbicides, hydrochloric acid, insecticides, kerosene, lead, lighter fluid, malathion, mercury, muriatic acid, paint stripper, paint thinner, paraquat, pentachlorophenol, Paris green, photographic chemicals, rust remover, solvents, swimming pool chemicals, turpentine and wood preservatives, according to Hono­lulu County’s Department of Services’ Refuse Division.

To find the information yourself, go to honolulu.gov/opala, click on the blue bar that says “Quick Links” and then click on “Household Hazardous Waste.”

Q: Regarding Tuesday’s Kokua Line (808ne.ws/921kline), are those hazardous waste drop-offs only for residential customers?

A: Yes. Honolulu County’s Department of Environmental Services refers commercial businesses and industrial operations to a 2014 list of hazardous waste haulers posted on the state Department of Health’s website. See the list at 808ne.ws/disposal.

Mahalo

I would like to thank the generous people who have made me so happy with their very kind deeds. On Aug. 18 I went to Pearl Highlands to do some shopping, first to ULTA for a gift card and then to Ross. When I got home I realized I had lost the gift card! I called Ross’ lost-and-found but to no avail. Then, about an hour or two later, ULTA called to let me know that someone brought the card to them. Then on Sept. 9 a woman ahead of me at Walmart-Pearl City paid for my purchases. Much mahalo to the thoughtful person who turned in the gift card and to the generous woman at Walmart! — Very grateful kupuna

