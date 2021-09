Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has announced the hiring of two people.

>> Warren Keone Altona is the regional manager, East Oahu and Maui. Altona previously spent 15 years at Bank Hawaii where he held several executive positions, including market manager, vice president.

>> Reid Hinaga is the regional manager, in-store program. Hinaga previously held several manager positions over 15 years at Bank of Hawaii, including Metro Waikiki market manager.

