Free COVID-19 tests now available at Waipahu, Wahiawa parks

The City and County of Honolulu today announced the opening of two new COVID-19 testing sites at Bill Balfour Jr. Waipahu District Park and Wahiawa District Park on Oahu.

The city, in coordination with Embry Health, is offering free PCR tests at the two parks at 94-230 Paiwa Street in Waipahu and at 1129 Kilani Avenue in Wahiawa. Currently, hours listed for the Waipahu park are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, and for Wahiawa, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

The tests are being provided at no cost to the city or patient, and can be used to fulfill Safe Access Oahu testing requirements, officials said.

Patients can find available locations and appointment times at embryhealth.com/hawaii.

“As we continue learning to live with COVID-19, the need to keep track of the virus and its impact on our communities is paramount,” said Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Kehaulani Pu‘u in a news release. “Weʻre very pleased to be able to host this latest round of testing at our park facilities, particularly in neighborhoods experiencing more significant impacts from the virus. City parks have served a diverse role in this pandemic, not just as areas of respite and recreation, but as common spaces where needed services can be rendered. Mahalo to Embry Health and our City administration for the opportunity to continue serving our communities in this expanded capacity.”

To make an appointment, go to embryhealth.com for a list of available locations, then click on one and, select an appointment time, and fill out all required information. Patients will receive a confirmation code that they should bring to the site, along with a valid photo ID.

Booking an appointment ahead of time is recommended, but not required. Walk-ins are also welcome at Embry Health sites. Health insurance is not required, either. Those with insurance, however, may be asked for their provider information.

Embry Health is also operating a COVID-19 testing site at Kahala Mall, with additional locations anticipated soon. All locations, once available, will be listed on the Embry Health website.

Test results take two to three days to get posted to the patient portal, but participants will be alerted by text and email when results are ready. Questions can be directed to the main call center at 480-376-2170.

To find more COVID-19 testing locations across Oahu, visit oneoahu.org/covid19-testing.