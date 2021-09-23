Letters: U.S. Rep. Ed Case should hold firm against massive spending; Anti-vaccine activists holding everyone back; Investigator right about home-school process

Sunday’s Star-Advertiser includes an advertisement funded by Our Hawaii Action, encouraging U.S. Rep. Ed Case to “stop obstructing progress” and support spending $3.5 trillion (with a “t”) on multiple programs designed to make Americans ever-more dependent on the federal government (“Hawaii progressives urge Rep. Ed Case to support federal infrastructure plan,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 21).

Our Hawaii Action claims that Build Back Better would “create thousands of jobs for Hawaii,” yet Hawaii enjoyed the nation’s lowest pre-pandemic unemployment rate and, but for recent government subsidies making staying home more attractive than returning to work, Hawaii would soon be returning to full employment.

Adding $3.5 trillion to the burgeoning national debt is the last thing Hawaii residents (or anyone concerned about our nation’s financial future) needs. Many Washington politicians hope to “buy” reelection by supporting unfunded giveaways with the false promise someone else will pay for them.

Fortunately Case seems to appreciate that this is an illusory promise and that nothing is free in life.

Stick to your guns, Ed!

David L. Mulliken

Waikiki

Dems should follow GOP example on filibusters

Kudos to the Republican Party, especially in Congress, which sticks like glue to pass or stop legislation over many years, with 2020 and 2021 being no exception.

Perhaps the Democrats can do the same in following the Republican effort to change Senate rules to allow “majority rule” and select the last three Supreme Court justices. The Democrats could then pass voter rights, spending and infrastructure/climate change legislation to improve the daily lives of many Americans.

Political affiliation should not keep us from moving ahead to make all our lives better, including supporting vaccinations to stop the spread of the coronavirus sweeping our country and straining our health system and so many doctors, nurses and aides.

Let the “will of the people” speak out.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

Article about protesters reveals the enemy — us

Your article about the anti-mandate Aloha Freedom Coalition brings to mind Walt Kelly’s trenchant observation by Pogo: “We have met the enemy and he is us” (“Anti-mandate group plans Waikiki march,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 17).

Victor Meyers

Kailua

Anti-vaccine activists holding everyone back

Because of COVID-19, 2020 was a lost year. Because of anti-vaxxers, 2021 is promising to be yet another lost year.

This pandemic could be behind us by now if it weren’t for the ignorance and game-playing by so many GOP politicians and selfish people who think conspiracy theories on the internet are “research” compared with the advice of medical scientists — then hypocritically seek treatment from medical experts when they do get sick.

The anti-vaxxers who turned out for the tiny little march down Kalakaua Avenue to protest vaccination requirements should be embarrassed to show their faces. They are the ones holding us back. If they don’t want to be vaccinated, they can just stay home and away from other caring human beings.

Vaccines are safe and effective, and save lives. Just stop, please, so we can have a normal life again.

Luanna H. Meyer

Kakaako

Vaccines have saved millions of lives

How can so many people ignore the successes medical science and technology have shared with the world as they developed the 15 most essential vaccines that have saved the lives of millions of individuals around the world?

Do those who defend their rights and choose not to get this new vaccine want to unleash the previously tamed diseases, too? By name: smallpox, polio, tetanus, flu, hepatitis B, hepatitis A, rubella, Hib (influenza B), measles, whooping cough (pertussis), pneumonia, rotavirus, mumps, chicken pox, diphtheria.

We need to work together to heal and protect us all, here and globally.

Beth Stone

Kailua

UH band can play, but parents can’t watch?

I’m scratching my head at Gov. David Ige’s latest decision to allow the University of Hawaii marching band at the UH football game, but not the parents of the players. The Banana Republic is more than a store.

Jim Reed

Niu Valley

Investigator right about home-school process

I am thankful for private investigator Steve Lane’s criticism of the home- schooling application process here on Oahu (“Missing 6-year-old girl had been pulled out of Waimanalo Elementary School,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 16). He pointed out that filling out a one-page form is all that is necessary to pull a child out of public school. There is no oversight by the state of Hawaii.

He further pointed out that this privilege has been abused by neglectful parents. The famous cases are shocking. Let’s not ignore the fact that children have suffered and died here.

Thankfully, the Star-Advertiser allowed his view to be made public.

I’d hire him in a heartbeat if my child went missing here.

Carol Pierpont

Hawaii Kai

There’s more than just 1 ‘Game of the Century’

While the Oklahoma-Nebraska football game of 1971 was undoubtedly a memorable game, how can there be more than one “Game of the Century” within a half-dozen years of each other (“Breaking the barrier,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 16)? The 1966 Notre Dame- Michigan State game was also billed as that, and who can forget that it was the first live-by-satellite football game broadcast in Hawaii?

Raymond Yuen

Kapolei

