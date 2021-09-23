Off the News: Natural immunity doesn’t beat vaccine

Watching the COVID-19 numbers slowly tick down brings relief, to be sure, experts crediting both rising vaccination rates and those infected getting a measure of immunity.

But how big is that measure? This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal published a study showing that 36% of cases didn’t result in development of antibodies against the disease.

So, the disease does add some protection to the community, but not as reliably as a shot. Once more, with feeling: Get vaccinated.

Leave the librarians alone

Some people don’t like or can’t meet the new vaccination mandate for entering certain public spaces and are taking it out on the innocents minding the doors. Most recently, it has emerged that librarians are taking flak from a misguided minority of would-be patrons. One even spit on a library staffer. C’mon, leave the librarians alone.

Whether it’s the attendant at a gym or a theater, the host at a restaurant or a librarian — it’s not their fault if you forgot your card, or worse, never got vaccinated. Get your own act together.