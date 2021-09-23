comscore Prosecutor takes no further action in road rage case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Prosecutor takes no further action in road rage case

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 p.m.
  • <strong>“After carefully reviewing all of the evidence in this case, including witness statements, we determined that Gerald Waialae, the deceased, was the initial and unprovoked aggressor in the road rage incident. We further determined that we did not have enough evidence to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect acted in self-defense.”</strong> <strong>Steven Alm </strong> <em>Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney</em>

The Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney has declined to file criminal charges in a March road rage case on the H-1 Freeway that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old man. Read more

