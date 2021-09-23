comscore Ann Miller: The Ala Wai Golf Course still has charm, attraction, 90 years later | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ann Miller: The Ala Wai Golf Course still has charm, attraction, 90 years later

  • By Ann Miller
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER The Ala Wai Golf Course was built on 150 acres that was the site of the Territorial Fairgrounds. The course boasts views of Diamond Head, the Koolaus and Waikiki.

Hawaii Golf Hall of Famers Allan Yamamoto and Wendell Kop both turned 86 this year. Ala Wai Golf Course, where they and many, many more grew to love the game, is now 90. Read more

