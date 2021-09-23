Calendar

Today

SOCCER

Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division I: Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH boys Division II: Punahou at

Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls Division I: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH girls Division III: Christian Academy vs. Assets, 6 p.m., at Hanalani; La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 6:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

ILH: Damien at ’Iolani, 3:15 p.m.;

Kamehameha I-AA vs. Pac-Five, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium; Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

SOCCER

College men: Western Washington vs.

Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Bulletin board

Coaching: Kaimuki high school is seeking a varsity head coach for wrestling. Position will oversee the varsity and junior varsity boys and girls teams. Interested applicants may inquire by calling 808-733-4924

or email their resume to frederick.lee

@k12.hi.us.

Water Polo

ILH

Tuesday

Varsity Division I boys

Punahou 15, Mid-Pacific 8

Goal scorers—Pun: Emile Labrador 4, Noa Clark 3, Stryker Scales 3, Cole

Tjapkes 2, Connor Weldon 2, Vincent

Nasrallah.

MPI: Jaime Bhattacharyya 2, Kahikina Kukea-Schultz 2, Aiden Morris 2, Dylan Morris 2.

Varsity Division II boys

Punahou 8, Mid-Pacific 6

Goal scorers—Pun: Nicholas Johnston 2, Puna Blair 2, Jeffrey Ferrer, Terrin Jamrog, Charley Kakos, Skyler Tjapkes.

MPI: Luke Perrin 3, Rylind Butler, William Wood, Noah Yang.

Le Jardin 6, Kamehameha 2

Goal scorers—KS: Kaiea Pa, Leo

Campagna. LJ: Wilson Smith, Logan

Lefforge, Helela Maeva, Walker Slay, Shane Tanner.

Volleyball

ILH

Wednesday

Varsity Division I girls

Punahou def. Kamehamaha 26-24, 25-19, 25-22

Varsity Division II girls

Damien def. Punahou II 21-25, 28-26,

25-18, 25-20

Junior varsity girls

Punahou Gold def. Mid-Pacific 26-24,

25-18

Sacred Hearts def. Damien 24-26, 25-18, 25-22