Calendar
Today
SOCCER
Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
WATER POLO
ILH boys Division I: Mid-Pacific at
Kamehameha, 6 p.m.
ILH boys Division II: Punahou at
Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH girls Division I: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.
ILH girls Division III: Christian Academy vs. Assets, 6 p.m., at Hanalani; La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 6:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
ILH: Damien at ’Iolani, 3:15 p.m.;
Kamehameha I-AA vs. Pac-Five, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium; Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.
SOCCER
College men: Western Washington vs.
Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
Bulletin board
Coaching: Kaimuki high school is seeking a varsity head coach for wrestling. Position will oversee the varsity and junior varsity boys and girls teams. Interested applicants may inquire by calling 808-733-4924
or email their resume to frederick.lee
@k12.hi.us.
Water Polo
ILH
Tuesday
Varsity Division I boys
Punahou 15, Mid-Pacific 8
Goal scorers—Pun: Emile Labrador 4, Noa Clark 3, Stryker Scales 3, Cole
Tjapkes 2, Connor Weldon 2, Vincent
Nasrallah.
MPI: Jaime Bhattacharyya 2, Kahikina Kukea-Schultz 2, Aiden Morris 2, Dylan Morris 2.
Varsity Division II boys
Punahou 8, Mid-Pacific 6
Goal scorers—Pun: Nicholas Johnston 2, Puna Blair 2, Jeffrey Ferrer, Terrin Jamrog, Charley Kakos, Skyler Tjapkes.
MPI: Luke Perrin 3, Rylind Butler, William Wood, Noah Yang.
Le Jardin 6, Kamehameha 2
Goal scorers—KS: Kaiea Pa, Leo
Campagna. LJ: Wilson Smith, Logan
Lefforge, Helela Maeva, Walker Slay, Shane Tanner.
Volleyball
ILH
Wednesday
Varsity Division I girls
Punahou def. Kamehamaha 26-24, 25-19, 25-22
Varsity Division II girls
Damien def. Punahou II 21-25, 28-26,
25-18, 25-20
Junior varsity girls
Punahou Gold def. Mid-Pacific 26-24,
25-18
Sacred Hearts def. Damien 24-26, 25-18, 25-22
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.