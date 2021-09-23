Wahine hitter Brooke Van Sickle has a spring in her step, thanks to playing beach volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The carry-over from Brooke Van Sickle’s spring in the sand has helped the University of Hawaii senior handle a heavy work load in the fall.

The demands of beach volleyball naturally build strength and endurance, and Van Sickle — an All-Big West performer for the BeachBows — has relied on both in the indoor season as a focal point for the UH attack.

“Definitely, beach helped with the conditioning part,” Van Sickle said. “You’re running through the super thick sand, it’s fun, but I want to throw up sometimes because it’s so tiring. But for sure it helped me get into (better) shape.”

After a challenging nonconference run, a bye week came at an opportune time for Van Sickle and the Rainbow Wahine (3-5) to recharge as they enter today’s Big West opener at UC Riverside (4-7, 0-1 BWC) eager for a fresh start.

Van Sickle leads UH and ranks third in the Big West with 3.90 kills per set while taking 311 swings so far. She averages just under 39 attempts per match and posted highs of 53 attempts in a five-set loss at Utah Valley and 57 in a four-set defeat to Southern California. The next highest total is middle blocker Amber Igiede’s 149 attempts, with 2.45 kills per set.

As such, the Wahine used the break from competition to find ways to diversify the attack as they prepared to open defense of the Big West title.

“We have to work with our setters about spreading the offense out, but then it comes with our passing as well,” UH coach Robyn Ah Mow said. “Our thing is not, ‘OK, let’s just set Brooke 100 times a game.’ It’s obviously distributing the offense … So it is a work in progress.”

Van Sickle also bears weighty responsibilities in serve receive and USC targeted her 40 times in its win in the second match of the Outrigger Volleyball Series on Sept. 11.

“I definitely am used to being served, I just obviously have to do a better job to put my teammates in better positions moving forward,” Van Sickle said.

“I have to get into the mindset of it was working for teams so I’m assuming in future games they’re going to be targeting me a lot, especially moving me around. So my prime focus is going to be passing.”

Among the other outside hitters, sophomore Riley Wagoner and freshmen Mia Johnson and Annika de Goede have posted one double-figure kill performance each and sharper passing widens the options for setter Mylana Byrd. When the junior can connect with Igiede, Skyler Williams and Anna Kiraly in the middle, keeping the opposing block guessing tends to open seams for the pin hitters.

USC was able to load up outside and outblocked the Wahine 13-8 in a 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-23 win in UH’s final nonconference match. UH led 20-11 in the third set before giving up a 14-2 run and the sting of the missed opportunity lingered over the break heading into the conference season.

“Everyone’s excited to get back on the court for sure because that loss definitely was a punch to the face for sure,” Van Sickle said.

“It’s very frustrating, but again, (we’re) just moving forward and hopefully history doesn’t repeat itself. I won’t let that happen, same with my teammates.”

BIG WEST VOLLEYBALL

At SRC Arena, Riverside, Calif.

>> Hawaii (3-5, 0-0 BWC) vs. UC Riverside (4-7, 0-1)

>> When: Today, 4 p.m.

>> TV: none

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM

>> Online: gohighlanders.com