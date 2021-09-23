comscore Wahine hitter Brooke Van Sickle has a spring in her step, thanks to playing beach volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Wahine hitter Brooke Van Sickle has a spring in her step, thanks to playing beach volleyball

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle (2) puts a kill past Marquette outside hitter Hope Werch (8) during the second set of a women’s NCAA volleyball game at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / AUG. 27 UH’s Brooke Van Sickle has carried the offensive load for the Wahine with 311 swing this season.

The carry-over from Brooke Van Sickle’s spring in the sand has helped the University of Hawaii senior handle a heavy work load in the fall. Read more

