Bikeshare Hawaii adds 2 new Biki Stops on Oahu

Bikeshare Hawaii, operator of the Biki bikeshare program in Honolulu, said it has recently been able to install two additional Biki stops after decommissioning seven in April as part of a cost-saving plan to deal with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an e-mail blast to members this month, Bikeshare Hawaii said last week, two stations were installed — one in Chinatown and one near the mauka side of Ala Moana Center.

Biki Stop No. 107 was installed at the intersection of Pauahi Street and Nuuanu Avenue, outside of the Arts at Marks garage. The stop was initially removed last year as the city completed paving work and installed curb extensions.

Biki Stop No. 229 was installed at Makaloa Street in front of Azure Ala Moana, a new residential tower nearing completion on Keeaumoku Street by developer ProsPac, which sponsored the new stop.

Bikeshare said it hopes to be able to add more stops in the next few months.

The Biki stops will not necessarily be installed in the same locations as they were previously, according to Bikeshare, but will be based on demand trends, community feedback, and existing gaps within the system.