No fireworks in auditor investigation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No fireworks in auditor investigation

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.

A special House Investigative Committee looking into two audits that found sloppy management of state lands focused on the findings and responses of the audit of the Agribusiness Development Corp. on Thursday — but provided no suggestion of why the handling of either audit is the subject of a House investigation. Read more

