State Department of Transportation extends skydiving and other civilian aviation at Dillingham Airfield

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / APRIL 16 Skydivers climb into a plane for their jump at Dillingham Airfield.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER The Dillingham Airfield

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Diana Gutierrez and skydiver John Dorrough land during a tandem jump at the airfield. At left, Laressa Balbuena, left, Suelen Chaves, Juliana Matteazzi and Juliane Braga, all visiting from Brazil, take a selfie at Dillingham after their first sky dive.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / APRIL 16 The state Department of Transportation has rescinded its scheduled Dec. 31 pullout from Dillingham Airfield, the only location on Oahu where skydiving and glider flights are possible.

Department of Transportation director Jade Butay said Friday in a letter to the Army that the termination date of the lease is now July 5, 2024. Read more

