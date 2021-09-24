Calendar
Today
FOOTBALL
ILH: Damien at ’Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; Kamehameha II vs. Pac-Five, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium; Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.
SOCCER
College men: Western Washington vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
SATURDAY
KAYAKING
ILH: Sprint, 9 a.m., at Ala Wai.
SOCCER
College men: Seattle Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3:30 p.m., at Saint Louis field.
College women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at Saint Louis field.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH girls Ddivision I: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 11:30 a.m.
ILH girls Division II: Hanalani at Sacred Hearts, 9 a.m.; University at Damien, 11 a.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 11:30 a.m.
WATER POLO
ILH boys Division II: Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
SOCCER
College men: Western Washington at Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m., at UHH soccer field.
Bulletin board
Coaching: Kaimuki High School is seeking a varsity head coach for wrestling. Position will oversee the varsity and junior varsity boys and girls teams. Interested applicants may inquire by calling 808-733-4924 or email their resume to
frederick.lee@k12.hi.us.
Volleyball
ILH
Varsity Girls
‘Iolani def Punahou 25-22, 25-15, 25-22
La Pietra def Hawaiian Mission 25-11, 25-19, 24-26, 26-24
ILH
Varsity I Girls
Mid-Pacific 12, Kamehameha 8
Goal Scorers – Kamehameha: Keale Gonda-Fukumitsu 3, Matthias Hibbard 2, Hayden Ching Tim 2, Ethan Kim. MPI: Kama Higa 3, Jaime Bhattacharyya 3, Kahikina Kukea-Shultz 2, Sebastien Kiyabu 2, Aiden Morris, Jordan Clifford.
Varsity II Girls
Punahou 11, Kamehameha 5
Goal Scorers – Kamehameha: Drew Apuna, Ekolu Barret, Kaiea Pa, Leo Campagna, Blaise Lai. Punahou: Nicholas Johnston 7, Skyler Tjapkes 2, Charley Kakos, Jeffrey Ferrer.
‘Iolani 7, Le Jardin 5
Goal Scorers – Le Jardin: Wilson Smith, Helela Maeva, Marcus Webster, Ka‘aha Maeva, Shane Tanner. ‘Iolani: Noah Scherman 3, Xander Chen, Jackson Iwata, Micah Fasi, Isaiah Weeks.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.