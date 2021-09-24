Calendar

Today

FOOTBALL

ILH: Damien at ’Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; Kamehameha II vs. Pac-Five, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium; Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

SOCCER

College men: Western Washington vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

SATURDAY

KAYAKING

ILH: Sprint, 9 a.m., at Ala Wai.

SOCCER

College men: Seattle Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3:30 p.m., at Saint Louis field.

College women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at Saint Louis field.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls Ddivision I: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 11:30 a.m.

ILH girls Division II: Hanalani at Sacred Hearts, 9 a.m.; University at Damien, 11 a.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 11:30 a.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division II: Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College men: Western Washington at Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m., at UHH soccer field.

Bulletin board

Coaching: Kaimuki High School is seeking a varsity head coach for wrestling. Position will oversee the varsity and junior varsity boys and girls teams. Interested applicants may inquire by calling 808-733-4924 or email their resume to

frederick.lee@k12.hi.us.

Volleyball

ILH

Varsity Girls

‘Iolani def Punahou 25-22, 25-15, 25-22

La Pietra def Hawaiian Mission 25-11, 25-19, 24-26, 26-24

ILH

Varsity I Girls

Mid-Pacific 12, Kamehameha 8

Goal Scorers – Kamehameha: Keale Gonda-Fukumitsu 3, Matthias Hibbard 2, Hayden Ching Tim 2, Ethan Kim. MPI: Kama Higa 3, Jaime Bhattacharyya 3, Kahikina Kukea-Shultz 2, Sebastien Kiyabu 2, Aiden Morris, Jordan Clifford.

Varsity II Girls

Punahou 11, Kamehameha 5

Goal Scorers – Kamehameha: Drew Apuna, Ekolu Barret, Kaiea Pa, Leo Campagna, Blaise Lai. Punahou: Nicholas Johnston 7, Skyler Tjapkes 2, Charley Kakos, Jeffrey Ferrer.

‘Iolani 7, Le Jardin 5

Goal Scorers – Le Jardin: Wilson Smith, Helela Maeva, Marcus Webster, Ka‘aha Maeva, Shane Tanner. ‘Iolani: Noah Scherman 3, Xander Chen, Jackson Iwata, Micah Fasi, Isaiah Weeks.