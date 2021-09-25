Garage fire displaces woman, 42, and her son, 12, in Mililani

A 42-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son are displaced after a fire Friday afternoon destroyed their garage and two cars in Mililani.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 2:55 p.m. for a building fire at 95-1004 Aelike St. in Miliani and dispatched 11 units staffed with 37 personnel. The first unit arrived five minutes later to find the garage of the single-story home and two parked vehicles in the driveway fully engulfed with flames.

Fire crews attacked the fire to prevent it from spreading to the home.

Smoke alarms inside the home were working, but no one was at home during the time. HFD said no one was injured.

Firefighters brought the fire under control by 3:10 p.m. and extinguished the blaze 20 minutes later.

HFD officials contacted the American Red Cross to provide assistance to the displaced residents.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.