Hawaii sees 408 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 77,777

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 408 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 77,777 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 747.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 565 fatalities on Oahu, 84 on Maui, 84 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai, and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 687,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 42.8 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 275 new cases on Oahu, 32 on Maui, 66 on Hawaii island, 19 on Kauai, two on Molokai, none on Lanai, and 14 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 54,139 on Oahu, 8,943 on Maui, 9,803 in Hawaii County, 2,150 on Kauai, 139 on Lanai and 217 on Molokai. There are also 2,386 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 6,369 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 408.

By island, Oahu has 4,366 active cases, the Big Island has 979, Maui has 545, Kauai has 433, Lanai has two and Molokai has 44.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary released Friday says 1,984,074 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Thursday, up 4,540 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 67.2% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 75.6% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,214 have required hospitalizations, with 27 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,194 hospitalizations within the state, 3,370 have been on Oahu, 466 on Maui, 309 on the Big Island, 41 on Kauai, five on Lanai and three on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 265 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 62 in intensive care units and 47 on ventilators.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 255 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 5.2%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.