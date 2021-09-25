Man, 52, dies from injuries sustained from SUV reversing into him in Keeaumoku parking lot

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday confirmed the death of a 52-year-old man who succumbed to injuries he sustained after an SUV reversed into him on a recent Sunday in a private parking lot.

Honolulu police reported a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in a Keaaumoku Street parking lot on Sept. 12. The specific location was not disclosed.

A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 27-year-old man reversed out of a marked parking stall and hit a 52-year-old man who was standing by the rear of the car waiting to enter it.

Police said the man fell backwards and hit his head. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later died. His identity has not been released.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police said alcohol appears to be a contributing factor to the collision. The driver was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and negligent injury in the first-degree. Police said alcohol may also be a factor in the impairment of the man who died.

The investigation is ongoing.