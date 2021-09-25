comscore Defense bill pushes $2B radar, Red Hill inspection | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Defense bill pushes $2B radar, Red Hill inspection

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY REGION HAWAII / 2014 U.S. Rep. Ed Case successfully added an amendment in the bill relating to the inspection of piping and support infrastructure at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

    COURTESY U.S. NAVY REGION HAWAII / 2014

    U.S. Rep. Ed Case successfully added an amendment in the bill relating to the inspection of piping and support infrastructure at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

U.S. Rep. Ed Case said the House passed a defense policy bill that “expresses the sense of Congress” that Hawaii should have discrimination radar coverage against intercontinental ballistic missiles equivalent to Alaska’s long-range discrimination radar. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s economy is expected to resume recovery in November

Scroll Up