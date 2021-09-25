comscore Lanai workforce housing project gets approval | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lanai workforce housing project gets approval

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
  • COURTESY PULAMA LANAI AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMITTEE A rendering shows the Hokuao subdivision.

  • COURTESY PULAMA LANAI AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMITTEE A rendering shows a street view of the Hokuao subdivision. The proposed homes include four-panel sliding doors, Tesla solar roof shingles with Tesla Powerwall batteries and cross-laminated timber.

The first major addition of workforce housing on Lanai in over 30 years could break ground late next year following recent approval of a planned subdivision on the former Pineapple Isle. Read more

