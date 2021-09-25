comscore ‘Iolani routs Damien to clinch ILH Division I title, state berth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Iolani routs Damien to clinch ILH Division I title, state berth

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani’s Tristan Kim, left, tried to pull teammate Kai Preusser over the line of scrimmage on Friday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani’s Brayden Morioka scored a touchdown after intercepting a pass against Damien on Friday.

Brody Bantolina rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as ‘Iolani overwhelmed Damien 38-0 on Friday afternoon to clinch the ILH Division I title and a berth in the state tournament. Read more

