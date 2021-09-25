‘Iolani routs Damien to clinch ILH Division I title, state berth

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Brody Bantolina rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as ‘Iolani overwhelmed Damien 38-0 on Friday afternoon to clinch the ILH Division I title and a berth in the state tournament.

“He’s dependable. He’s proving to be a guy that’s going to give you everything he’s got on every carry,” Raiders coach Wendell Look said.

‘Iolani (4-0) has just one game left, against Saint Louis I-AA.

After losing the 2020 season to the pandemic, ‘Iolani’s seniors were especially stoked. Their classmates watched the game on a live stream, then lined the tunnel to the field and cheered them on as they ran to the locker room after the game, the Raiders’ homecoming.

“Man, I’m just happy to be able to play at home and win the ILH title. It’s crazy, but we’ve got a lot of work to do,” senior center Raynne Passi said. “Damien got way better from the last time we played them, but we kept working on our game.”

Damien (2-3) could have stayed alive in the chase for the crown with a win, but ‘Iolani’s defense was in peak mode, permitting just 45 yards of total offense by the visiting Monarchs. Several Raiders possessions began with excellent field position.

The game was also the first of the ILH season to allow spectators — parents with proof of COVID-19 vaccination — in the bleachers.

“Both teams’ parents were in the stands. I think for these kids that was a treat and an honor to finally play in front of their parents. I’m glad we were able to get it done,” Look said. “Things change day to day, so you’ve got to be able to adapt and go with the flow. We were fortunate that the numbers are coming down and our administration was still open to it, so we were able to execute it.”

The Raiders contained Damien’s offense, limiting the visitors to minus-7 yards of total offense in the first half.

Damien’s defense came out strong, forcing a punt and a turnover on downs by ‘Iolani’s offense in the first half. Three dropped passes by Raiders receivers helped the visitors.

However, a shanked punt by the Monarchs of minus-6 yards set up the home team at the Damien 24-yard line. Six plays later, Bantolina scored on a 6-yard burst and ‘Iolani led 7-0 with 1:44 left in the opening quarter.

A bad snap on a punt by Damien gave the Raiders prime field position at the Monarchs’ 19-yard line. Damien’s defense stiffened, but the Monarchs were whistled for roughing the kicker on Allison Chang’s field goal.

With a second chance, Bantolina scored on a 2-yard run to give ‘Iolani a 14-0 lead with 8:54 to go in the second quarter.

Damien used sophomore Nalu Chinen-Zablan at quarterback from the start, replacing two-way ironman Sylas Avaimalo, who started at linebacker.

After Damien came up a yard short on fourth down, the Raiders drove and scored on a 24-yard field goal by Chang with 4:12 left in the first half.

Chinen-Zablan was picked off by defensive back Brayden Morioka on deep passes twice in the next two possessions. Morioka’s first interception set up a 12-yard scoring pass from Micah Hoomanawanui to Nela Taliauli with 2:05 to go before intermission. Morioka returned the ball 50 yards for a touchdown on his second takeaway, outrunning the Monarchs down the right sideline to give the Raiders a 31-0 lead with 1:34 left in the first half.

Kamehameha I-AA 25, Pac-Five 8

Warriors sophomore Moe Passi rushed for 180 yards and was one of three Kamehameha players to score a touchdown against the Wolfpack.

Quarterbacks Noah Spencer and Nazariah Caravallo-Lawelawe each rushed for a touchdown in the second half to help Kamehameha expand on its 3-0 halftime lead.

The teams combined for 11 turnovers, including eight in the second half as the rain began to fall at Aloha Stadium. Kamehameha lost five fumbles.

Pac-Five had six consecutive drives end with a turnover in the second and third quarters.

Ezekiel Rodrigues threw a 40-yard touchdown to Na’i Iwaki in the fourth quarter for the Wolfpack’s first passing TD of the season.

Pac-Five’s Tanner Pangan had eight tackles, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Kamehameha’s Ramsey Nishida, Kea Kuikahi and Ezekiel Arias intercepted passes.

Raiders 38, Monarchs 0

At Eddie Hamada Field

Damien (2-3, 2-3 ILH) 0 0 0 0 — 0

‘Iolani (4-0, 4-0 ILH) 7 24 7 0 — 38

Iol—Brody Bantolina 6 run (Allison Chang kick)

Iol—Bantolina 2 run (Chang kick)

Iol—FG Chang 24

Iol—Nela Taliuli 12 pass from Micah Hoomanawanui (Chang kick)

Iol—Brayden Morioka 50 interception return (Chang kick)

Iol—Kaeo Miyahira 18 run (Chang kick)

RUSHING—Damien: Peyton Dalmacio 10-12, Sylas Alaimalo 2-2, Nalu Chinen-Zablan 7-(-7), Thor Gante 2-(-8), team 1-(-14). ‘Iolani: Miyahira 9-83, Bantolina 15-68, Cainen Torres 7-23, Kualau Manuel 1-9, Hoomanawanui 3-(-11).

PASSING—Damien: Chinen-Zablan 10-22-3-60. ‘Iolani: Hoomanawanui 9-19-0-106, Manuel 6-8-0-42, Tyger Hayashi 1-1-0-(-1).

RECEIVING—Damien: Alaimalo 5-39, Gante 3-8, Kela Chinen-Zablan 2-13. ‘Iolani: Tristan Martinez 5-45, Kai Preusser 4-73, Lathan Mokiao 3-13, Taniela Taliuli 1-12, Carter Matsuwaki 1-6, Hayashi 1-(-1), Hyrum Horita 1-(-1).

Warriors 25, Wolf Pack 8

at Aloha Stadium

Kamehameha II (1-2) 0 3 8 14 — 25

Pac-Five (0-4) 0 0 0 8 — 8

KSK — FG Brady Akau 32

KSK — Noah Spencer 2 run (Moe Passi run)

KSK — Nazariah Caravallo-Lawelawe 2 run (Kain Tubania kick)

KSK — Passi 6 run (Tubania kick)

P5 — Na’i Iwaki 40 pass from Ezekiel Rodrigues (Rodrigues run)

RUSHING—Kamehameha: Passi 27-171, Rusten Abang-Perez 3-19, Spencer 3-8, Jedi Consillio 2-3, Eisen Pirga 1-1, Westyn Lane 1-(minus 2), Dreyton Stone 3-(minus 3), Nui Kaapana 2-(minus 5), Caravallo-Lawelawe 3-(minus 16), team 3-(minus 23). Pac-Five: Joshua Arcayena 18-77, Rodrigues 15-34, Chad Schmidt 8-21, Neivyn Kahoopii 2-10, Bryson Tsukayama-Daniel 1-2, team 1-(minus 4).

PASSING—Kamehameha: Spencer 2-8-1-49, Caravallo-Lawelawe 3-5–0-32. Pac-Five: Rodrigues 3-6-2-43, Leighton-Moses Kaai 0-1-1-0.