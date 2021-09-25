University of Hawaii football team wins road game at New Mexico State

Chevan Cordeiro and Calvin Turner Jr. rushed for touchdowns in the second half and Hawaii held off New Mexico State 41-21 today at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M.

Hawaii (2-3) earned its first win over a FBS opponent after beating Portland State earlier in the season.

Cordeiro threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Nick Mardner on Hawaii’s first offensive play from scrimmage and added a 1-yard TD run late in the third quarter to extend UH’s lead to 24-13.

Turner added to the lead early in the fourth quarter when he reversed field and ran 14 yards for a TD and a 31-13 lead.

Cordeiro finished 16-for-25 for 277 yards after starting the game completing his first six passes.

Hawaii, which finished 2-for-9 on third down, went 26 minutes without scoring in the second and third quarters.

Quarterback Jonah Johnson, who missed a game last week with a wrist injury, finished 28-for-46 for 280 yards and a touchdown for the Aggies, who dropped to 1-4.

Dedrick Parson led the Rainbow Warriors in rushing with 89 yards on 11 carries, including a 19-yard TD with 1:52 remaining to ice the game.

Mardner finished with 120 receiving yards on four catches. Turner had 52 yards rushing on four carries and six receptions for 66 yards.

Hawaii returns home to play Fresno State next Saturday.