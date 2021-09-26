comscore DJ Kutmaster Spaz’s personal story encourages empathy in new children’s book | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
DJ Kutmaster Spaz’s personal story encourages empathy in new children’s book

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY MAPUANA REED Derrick Kamohoalii Bulatao, aka Kutmaster Spaz.

    Derrick Kamohoalii Bulatao, aka Kutmaster Spaz.

  • COURTESY PHOTO “Kamoho the Chameleon Plays Hide & Seek”

    “Kamoho the Chameleon Plays Hide & Seek”

In a new children’s book, “Kamoho the Chameleon Plays Hide & Seek,” written by Kelly Gray Marrotte and illustrated by Kelsie Kalohi, Bulatao shares his childhood experiences, and the life lessons he learned from them, with young readers and their parents. Read more

