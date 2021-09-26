comscore Dave Reardon: Hawaii fans are missing, and missing out, on excitement | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Dave Reardon: Hawaii fans are missing, and missing out, on excitement

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha players celebrated after linebacker Dylan Palama (9) sacked Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game at Aloha Stadium.

The University of Hawaii will play at least one more home football game without spectators, as its proposal for some fans at Saturday’s homecoming matchup with Fresno State was denied by the state yesterday. Read more

