Hawaii Pacific golfer Keita Okada wins Saint Martin’s Invitational

Keita Okada of Hawaii Pacific won the Saint Martin’s Invitational on Saturday in DuPont, Wash., collecting birdies on his final two holes to claim the individual title.

Okada fired a 2-under 70 for the final round, including a birdie on the last hole of regulation to force a playoff hole with Western Washington’s Conrad Brown. In the playoff, he birdied again, earning the win. Okada shot 7-under 209 for the tournament.

Chaminade tops HPU in soccer

Caili Cain connected on a free kick for the lone goal of the match, propelling the Chaminade women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Hawaii Pacific on Saturday at Saint Louis Field.

Cain’s goal came in the 49th minute, when she curled in a shot from 30 yards out past HPU keeper Madi DePhillips. Naomi Takata logged a shutout for the Silverswords, saving five shots, including four on goal. The game was a nonconference match, with Chaminade improving to 2-2, while HPU dropped to 1-5.

Seattle Pacific breezes past Chaminade

Seattle Pacific, ranked 17th in the country, had no issues handling the Chaminade men’s soccer team, winning 4-0 on Saturday at Saint Louis Field.

Titus Grant got the scoring started in the 14th minute with the Falcons’ first goal, with Nik Reierson, Alex Mejia and Alden Massey adding goals in the second half. Seattle Pacific (5-1) outshot the Silverswords (2-2) 15-12, but had eight shots on goal compared to Chaminade’s two.

Bodirsky second at The Master’s Invitational

Hawaii Pacific’s Jona Bodirsky finished second overall as he led the Sharks cross country team at The Master’s University Cross Country Invitational on Saturday in Santa Clarita, Calif.

Bodirsky ran the men’s 8-kilometer course in 24:47.6, five seconds behind Santiago Hardy from Antelope Valley, who won the event in 24:42.8.

The Sharks men totaled 344 points to finish 13th among the 16 teams.