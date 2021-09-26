comscore Hawaii Pacific golfer Keita Okada wins Saint Martin’s Invitational | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Pacific golfer Keita Okada wins Saint Martin’s Invitational

  • By Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.

Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - September 25, 2021
Next Story
Television and radio - September 26, 2021

Scroll Up