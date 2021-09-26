Taulia Tagovailoa passes for 384 yards for 4-0 Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. >> Taulia Tagovailoa completed 31 of 41 passes for 384 yards and three touchdowns, and Maryland remained unbeaten with a 37-16 victory over Kent State on Saturday.

The Terrapins (4-0) have won their first four games for the first time since 2016, and their solid start has added some intrigue to upcoming matchups against Iowa and Ohio State.

The Golden Flashes (1-3) had the ball in Maryland territory on seven of their first eight possessions, but they managed only nine points on those drives.

Louisville holds off Florida State, Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. >> Malik Cunningham had four touchdowns — two passing and two rushing — and Louisville held off Florida State’s second-half rally for a 31-23 win in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.

Cunningham completed 25 of 39 passes for 264 yards and ran 14 times for 56 yards for the Cardinals (3-1, 1-0). Former Mililani star McKenzie Milton completed 24 of 39 passes for 248 yards, with a touchdown and an interception for Florida State (0-4, 0-2).