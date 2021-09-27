Honolulu police seek 2 men in connection with Liliha bus stop robbery

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation after two males allegedly robbed a 63-year-old man at a bus stop in Liliha.

The robbery occurred on Liliha Street at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the victim was at the bus stop when two males approached him. One of suspects allegedly demanded money and hit him in the back of the head with a beer can. Police said the same suspect then brandished a knife.

The victim managed to fight off the knife-wielding suspect and yelled for help.

The two suspects then fled the scene. Police said there are no arrests at this time.

Police said one of the suspects was described as 5 feet, 6 inches and approximately 140 pounds. He was wearing a dark clothing at the time of the robbery. A description was not available for the second suspect.

The victim sustained pain to his head and ribs and a cut to his right hand.