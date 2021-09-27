Wahiawa brush fire shuts down Kamehameha Highway in both directions

Honolulu firefighters are responding to a brush fire at Kamehameha Highway and Kamananui Road in Wahiawa.
The highway is currently shut down in both directions between Kamananui Road and Dole Plantation.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 11:46 a.m. today about a wildland fire at the intersection. 20 units, with about 46 personnel, responded, with the first arriving on scene 10 minutes later.
Responding fire crews immediately established commend, secured a water supply and began attacking the blaze from various angles, according to HFD.
At 12:38 p.m., an HNL.Info alert went out informing motorists that Kamehameha Highway has been closed in both directions between Kamananui Road and Dole Plantation due to a brush fire. Motorists should use alternate routes.
