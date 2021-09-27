National scholarship semifinalists named

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Merit Scholarship Corporation semifinalists for Hawaii have been named. Read more

The Hawaii students are among approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

They will compete for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring.

Hawaii students are:

>> Baldwin High School: Zahra K. Bhattacharya

>> Hawaii Baptist Academy: Sarah J. Kawakami-­Williams, Connor H. Malinger

>> ‘Iolani School: Ally N. Ah Cook, Gabriel T. Banks, Kyle T. Ching, Zachary Jordan I. Gaoiran, Reid T. Graham, Brandon R. Haruki, Sara N. Ireland, Jaron M. Kawamura, Braden T. Lee, Jonah C. Lum, Tyler A. Matsuzaki, Lauren M. Okimoto, Clara E. Ontal, Kirra M. Phillips, Isaak Y. Tanaka, Kailee E. Tanaka, Cheny Yang

>> Leilehua High School: Kathlyn B. Toyota

>> Le Jardin Academy: David K. Hays

>> Kealakehe High School: Alexandra E. Ruff

>> Kapaa High School: Madhav J. Collins- Doijode

>> Kapolei High School: Noah R. Anderson

>> Kauai High School: Aidan S. Gregerson, Kai E. Mottley

>> Maui High School: Sophia M. Otsuka

>> Mid-Pacific Institute: Julian L. Ibarra

>> Mililani High School: Micah K. Nishihira

>> Moanalua High School: Ella Nicole G. Viray, Esther L. Vo

>> Pearl City High School: Taylor Ann C. Agena, Tyler S. Lee

>> Punahou School: Joshua Chang, Michael L. Chang, Anthony P. Chen, Noah H. Chung, Joh M. Demura-Devore, Joshua D. Dutton, Ye Won Ham, Marshall Y. Kim, Cable J. Kronen, Remi G. Kuba, Jason Y. Kwak, Giovanni M. Loia, Carson R. Lough­ridge, Mia W. Mansfield, Ethan M. Nagasako, Bao T. Nguyen, Sascha Pakravan, Kainoa S. Paul, Jamie K. Seu, Helen L. Shanefield, Madison K. Suh, Annie Wang, Mackenzie L. Watts, Alexander Yueh

>> Roosevelt High School: Paul Legaspi, Anson L. Liang

>> Seabury Hall: Lyn W. Chen

>> St. Andrew’s Priory: Jemma J. Stollberg

>> Waiakea High School: Matthew J. Labasan