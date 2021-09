Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads.

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Was targeted once, with the ball going off his hands and was intercepted at the Chargers 3. Kemp had one special-teams tackle.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted four times for an average of 49.3 yards, with a net of 38.3 yards. He placed one inside the 20 and had a long punt of 56 yards.

KAHUKU

>> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Scheduled to play today against the Eagles.

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Set up the go-ahead touchdown by picking off and overthrown pass by Patrick Mahomes with 1:42 left to play. He also had six solo tackles, a pass defensed and a special-teams tackle.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Was not activated for the game-day roster against the Panthers on Thursday.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: On on the active game-day roster against the Jets.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Had one tackle, two assists and a quarterback hurry against the Titans.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: The team’s top place-kicker is on injured reserve.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers, defensive end: Fractured his ankle last week against the Raiders and was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Scheduled to play against the Cowboys today.

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Is on injured reserve after Week 1 and will miss at least three weeks.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Suffered fractured ribs last week against the Bills and was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. He will miss a minimum of three games.