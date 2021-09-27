Calendar

Today

SOCCER

College men: Seattle Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Tuesday

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls Division I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m.

ILH girls Division II: Damien at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; University at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Sacred Hearts, 6:15 p.m.; Hanalani at Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls Division III: Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m., at Le Jardin; Assets at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; St. Andrew’s at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division I: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH boys Division II: Le Jardin at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

High school

ILH Air Riflery

Saturday

Girls Varsity

Punahou 1,028

Sacred Hearts 1,048

High Scorer: PUN—Mya Taylor Dagdagan 260. SHA—Ashley O’Neal 264.

Girls Jr. Varsity

Punahou 937

Sacred Hearts 1,029

High Scorer: PUN—Kaley Fung 252. SHA—Anh Minh Nguyen 261