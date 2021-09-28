Off the News: Revisiting vacation rentals rules

After putting off a decision earlier this month, the Planning Commission once again will take up the city’s contentious proposal to revise the rules for short-term rentals.

In a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, the commission will consider whether the city should, among other things, ban new short-term rentals in residential areas and restrict rentals to a minimum of 180 days.

The city’s Department of Planning and Permitting already has eased the 180-day requirement for certain non-tourist renters, such as full-time students and remote workers. But overall, the stricter rules have met with strong resistance from the vacation- rental industry. Stay tuned.

Green light for international tourists?

Gov. David Ige is one of many taking hope from the federal government opening international travel for those who are vaccinated. The economy won’t fully recover until international tourism does, he said Monday on the “Spotlight Hawaii” webcast. Those from select countries already were allowed under Safe Travels Hawaii protocols.

But it’s not entirely up to the United States. In Japan and Korea, nationals have to quarantine upon return, which certainly throws cold water on vacation dreams.