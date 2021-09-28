This packs a puckery punch

Debate ham and pineapple pizza all you want. There’s no denying the goodness this pairing of caramelized pineapple with crisp-edged sausages brings. In this easy weeknight meal, a tangy lime- and ginger-spiked dressing cuts the richness of the meat and tempers the sweetness of the fruit. Serve this with some crusty bread to mop up the drippings.

Sausages with tangy, gingery pineapple

Ingredients:

• 2 cups pineapple chunks, cut in 1-inch pieces

• 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 4 teaspoons fresh ginger (from 1 1/2-inch piece), finely grated

• 4 teaspoons lime zest (from 1-2 limes), finely grated

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

• 1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne

• 1 large red onion, halved and thinly sliced into half-moons

• 1 pound sweet or spicy Italian sausage

• 1/2 cup cilantro leaves and tender stems, roughly chopped

Ingredients for the ginger-lime vinaigrette:

• 1 tablespoon lime juice, plus more to taste

• 1 small garlic clove, finely grated or minced

• 1/2 teaspoon fresh ginger, finely grated or minced

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Directions:

Heat oven to 450 degrees and, if you like, line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, toss together pineapple, sugar, oil, ginger, lime zest, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, allspice and cayenne until well combined. Stir in three-quarters of the onions. (Reserve remaining onions for serving.)

Spread pineapple mixture onto the sheet pan in one layer. Nestle sausages among the pineapple mixture. Roast until fruit is caramelized and sausages are browned and cooked through, about 30 minutes. Halfway through baking, flip the sausages and toss the pineapple mixture.

Meanwhile, make the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, combine lime juice, garlic, ginger and a big pinch each of salt and pepper. Slowly whisk in oil. Taste and season with more salt and lime juice if you’d like.

Pull the pan out of the oven, drizzle vinaigrette over sausages and pineapple, and toss gently to combine. Garnish with reserved onion and cilantro, and serve.

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 3-4.