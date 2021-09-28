comscore Board of Land and Natural Resources OKs study for Maui water lease | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Board of Land and Natural Resources OKs study for Maui water lease

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources has approved an environmental study for a potential long-term water lease that would affect agricultural and domestic users on Maui. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii residents share firsthand stories of breakthrough COVID cases
Next Story
Nearly sold-out condo, the Azure Ala Moana tower, opens in Honolulu

Scroll Up