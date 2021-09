Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

IC International has announced the promotion of Darren Shigemura to executive vice president. Shigemura joined the company in 2014 and previously served as vice president, executive underwriter and broker. Read more

IC International has announced the promotion of Darren Shigemura to executive vice president. Shigemura joined the company in 2014 and previously served as vice president, executive underwriter and broker. He has more than 15 years of experience in the finance and insurance industries. IC International offers property, casualty, professional liability and specialty insurance programs for unique insurance risks.

The Queen’s Health Systems’ Dr. Kazuma Nakagawa has been named to the 2021 class of Top Diversity Leaders. Nakagawa is chief of Queen’s Neuroscience Institute and medical director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center. The profiles of the honorees and honored organizations were featured in Monday’s print issue of Modern Healthcare magazine.

Goodsill Anderson Quinn &Stifel has announced the hiring of Nicholas Kido as a litigation associate. He is a member of the Business Litigation practice group with emphasis on civil litigation.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.