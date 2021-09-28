comscore Ransomware attack hits Honolulu payroll processor firm | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ransomware attack hits Honolulu payroll processor firm

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.

About 4,500 customers of a Honolulu payroll processing company were potentially affected by a ransomware attack that exposed Social Security numbers, dates of birth, the full names of clients and bank account information. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii residents share firsthand stories of breakthrough COVID cases
Next Story
Nearly sold-out condo, the Azure Ala Moana tower, opens in Honolulu

Scroll Up