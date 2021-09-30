Off the News: Kawaiaha‘o Church’s hidden bounty

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kawaiaha‘o Church’s new project to digitize its archives is incredible news for history buffs, genealogists and countless others who find joy in combing through the nuts and bolts of the island’s past. Founded in 1820, the church has amassed a mother lode of records, from baptism documents to audio tapes.

All are being catalogued, with the aim of uploading the records to a database that will make the information accessible without compromising the delicate originals. It is sure to be a bounty of hidden treasures.

Hawaii AG in line for big new job

The U.S. Senate still must confirm her, but Clare Connors, Hawaii’s attorney general, seems bound to take the permanent U.S. attorney spot.

Connors is known for having Hawaii sign on to lawsuits by coalitions of states furthering the administration’s goals. This week, Hawaii joined with others suing fossil fuel companies for climate-change costs.

Most people, even those who don’t like all her causes, can agree that an assertive AG’s office can benefit the state. Let’s see who steps up next.