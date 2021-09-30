comscore Off the News: Kawaiaha‘o Church’s hidden bounty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Kawaiaha‘o Church’s hidden bounty

  • Today
  • Updated 6:52 p.m.

Kawaiaha‘o Church’s new project to digitize its archives is incredible news for history buffs, genealogists and countless others who find joy in combing through the nuts and bolts of the island’s past. Founded in 1820, the church has amassed a mother lode of records, from baptism documents to audio tapes. Read more

