Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maui Economic Opportunity has added two members to its board of directors. Read more

Maui Economic Opportunity has added two members to its board of directors:

>> Stacy Crivello is the community liaison for Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino and represents the Office of the Mayor in the Government Sector on the board. Crivello held the Molokai residency seat on the County Council from 2013 to 2018.

>> Reuben Ignacio represents Hale Mahaolu seniors on the Resident Sector of the board. He is director of the Personal Care program at Hale Mahaolu, an organization that provides housing and support services for low- to moderate-income seniors, families and individuals in Maui County.

MEO is a nonprofit agency that’s part of the national Community Action Partnership network, whose goal is to help low income and disenfranchised people help themselves and transform their lives. MEO’s 21-member board must have at least one-third of its members from the resident sector, another third from the private sector and the final third from the government sector.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.