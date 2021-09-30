comscore Kahuku to play Kamehameha in football exhibition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kahuku to play Kamehameha in football exhibition

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.

The most unusual season in Hawaii prep football got even more interesting with Kahuku and Kamehameha set to square off in an exhibition game on Oct. 9 at Skippa Diaz Stadium. Read more

